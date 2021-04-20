KARZ Club Rod Run Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Chip Off the Old Block Engine Sheridan's annual KARZ Club Rod Run is a showcase of all the best heavy metal that gearheads from throughout the Mountain West have to offer. Hundreds of muscle cars, hot rods, classic pickups and tricked-out steel chariots roll onto Main Street in Sheridan's historic downtown for a day automotive madness that has become an exciting annual tradition and regional spectacle. Entry to the event is free, and with Main Street closed to through traffic, the Rod Run presents a unique opportunity to wander downtown at a more relaxed pace.



Some of the more interesting rides have become local celebrities unto themselves, like the classic Wyoming Highway Patrol car, and the Rocky Mountain Oysters wagon – serving hot nuts since 1948.