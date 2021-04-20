Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Stekovics GmbH

Schäferhof 13, 7132 Frauenkirchen, Austria
Website
| +43 676 9660705
The Bounty of Austria Frauenkirchen Austria
Erich Stekovics Frauenkirchen Austria
The Bounty of Austria Frauenkirchen Austria
Erich Stekovics Frauenkirchen Austria

More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm

The Bounty of Austria

By Patti McCracken

Burgenland, Austria’s easternmost state, has a fairy-tale backstory of emperors and castles. Its modern story is more delicious. The sunny countryside produces rare tomatoes, organic lamb, and 90 percent of the country’s wine.

Erich Stekovics studied to be a priest before turning his devotion to tomatoes. He has spent years combing the globe for near-forgotten seeds and now cultivates more than 3,200 varieties. For summer, Stekovics recommends the sugary black plum tomatoes, which you can pick up, along with chutneys, at his farm shop. Farm tours at 4 p.m., July 13 through September 9. Call for reservations. This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue.

By Afar Magazine

More Recommendations

Eva Schmiedleitner
almost 7 years ago

Erich Stekovics

In Austria, tomatoes are often called “paradise apples,” and Erich Stekovics can tell you why. His estate on Lake Neusiedl is dedicated solely to the careful farming of some 3,200 varieties, which benefit from the surprisingly mild climate and 300 days of golden sun-shine with which the area is blessed. Erich Stekovics has certainly turned his passion into a job. He employs somewhat unconventional methods when growing his fruit, as he doesn’t water the plants or tie them up. Immediately after picking, they are transformed into the most delicious sauces and chutneys, allowing you to take his love for fresh produce home with you.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30