Stekovics GmbH

The Bounty of Austria

By Patti McCracken

Burgenland, Austria’s easternmost state, has a fairy-tale backstory of emperors and castles. Its modern story is more delicious. The sunny countryside produces rare tomatoes, organic lamb, and 90 percent of the country’s wine.

Erich Stekovics studied to be a priest before turning his devotion to tomatoes. He has spent years combing the globe for near-forgotten seeds and now cultivates more than 3,200 varieties. For summer, Stekovics recommends the sugary black plum tomatoes, which you can pick up, along with chutneys, at his farm shop. Farm tours at 4 p.m., July 13 through September 9. Call for reservations. This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue.