Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Staatsgalerie Stuttgart

Konrad-Adenauer-Straße 30-32, 70173 Stuttgart, Germany
Website
| +49 711 470400
Staatsgalerie Stuttgart Stuttgart Germany
Staatsgalerie Stuttgart Stuttgart Germany
Staatsgalerie Stuttgart Stuttgart Germany
Staatsgalerie Stuttgart Stuttgart Germany
Staatsgalerie Stuttgart Stuttgart Germany
Staatsgalerie Stuttgart Stuttgart Germany
Staatsgalerie Stuttgart Stuttgart Germany
Staatsgalerie Stuttgart Stuttgart Germany

More info

Tue, Wed, Fri - Sun 10am - 5pm
Thur 10am - 8pm

Staatsgalerie Stuttgart

Dating back to 1843, this massive museum has grown and modernized over the years, especially with the addition of the Neue Staatsgalerie (New State Gallery) in 1984 and a modern hall specially built in 2002. Spanning some 96,875 square feet of exhibition space, the collection focuses on early Swabian panel painting and 19th-century Swabian Neoclassicism, but also includes modern pieces like Oskar Schlemmer’s Figurines for the Triadic Ballet, Matisse’s famous Back Series, and a Joseph Beuys room that was installed by the artist himself. Other highlights range from Dalí’s Raised Instant and George Grosz’s The Funeral to Miró’s Bird with a Calm Look. Opt for a guided tour to ensure you see everything, then visit the museum shop and the Fresko café-restaurant. Note that, on Wednesdays, you can visit the permanent collection for free.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points