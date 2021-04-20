St. Corentin Cathedral
A magnificent example of Gothic architecture, Quimper’s St. Corentin Cathedral dates back to the 13th century, when the bishops of France forced their influence on wild and unruly Brittany. Built on the remains of an ancient Roman temple, the church features a characteristic dip in the middle (possibly to accommodate for the marshy, uneven terrain) and an unusually placed nave (believed by some to symbolize where Christ’s head falls on the Holy Cross, the position may also have been necessary to avoid destroying an older chapel with the remains of a descendant of one of Brittany’s earliest kings). Between the impressive facade, glorious stained glass windows, and several chapel nooks, there’s much to see here, so be sure to save time when exploring Quimper’s fascinating Old Town.