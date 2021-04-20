Where are you going?
Sky Gardens, Park Avenue, Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), Dubai

Sky Gardens, Park Avenue PO Box 482091 - دبي - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 4 421 3424
Sat - Thur 10am - 10pm
Fri 1pm - 10pm

Dubai Sky View

Another amazing view of Dubai from Sky Gardens at DIFC in November.
By Heather R Morgan

Heather R Morgan
almost 7 years ago

Clear Sky View of Dubai

Clear winter's day view of Dubai from tbe Subai International Financial Center (DIFC) from Sky Garden's residential center with my close friend and lovely tour guide Marjan.

