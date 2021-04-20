Sky Gardens, Park Avenue, Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), Dubai
Sky Gardens, Park Avenue PO Box 482091 - دبي - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 421 3424
More info
Sat - Thur 10am - 10pm
Fri 1pm - 10pm
Dubai Sky ViewAnother amazing view of Dubai from Sky Gardens at DIFC in November.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Clear Sky View of Dubai
Clear winter's day view of Dubai from tbe Subai International Financial Center (DIFC) from Sky Garden's residential center with my close friend and lovely tour guide Marjan.