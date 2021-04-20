Sifah Beach to Quriyat Oman

Leave the Car Behind - Oman's Coast From this point on, I was going where no vehicles can go – I had to rely on my feet – and occasionally my hands. But little did I know that what I really had to rely upon was my mind to get me through the next hiking days along the Oman coast.



With an organized group I hiked between Sifah beach and the fishing village of Quriyat where there were no roads. Because it was along the Oman coast and cliffs, we were slowed down trying to get up and down the steep wadis along the coastline and of course we had the heat to contend with too. Along the coastline the temperatures get to of 40 C or 104 F – and no shade.



Even if you don't go the full distance (which would take a solid 11 hours), you can hike a little ways out of Sifah and experience the incredible coastal views and turquoise waters lapping against the cliffs. Just follow the coast line and pick your way up and down the wadi's carefully. My group actually camped halfway on a secluded beach and enjoyed the views and remote setting.



Advice - take plenty of water and food as there are no facilities or even roads - so be prepared and I would advice to go with buddy or two.

