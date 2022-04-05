Where are you going?
Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

In Sand Harbor State Park, a $2 million, state-of-the-art amphitheater sits on one of Tahoe’s loveliest beaches. It’s here that world-class Shakespearean actors present two different plays each summer while audience members sink their toes in the sand. Choose seats to suit your desires, from casual lawn chairs in the upper galleries to premium Adirondack chairs and café tables next to the stage, which come with drink and snack service. An adjacent concession stand sells gourmet food, but you can also bring your own picnic. The festival runs from mid-July to mid-August, leaving plenty of time to catch one of The Bard’s masterpieces in this stunning setting.
By Ann Marie Brown , AFAR Local Expert

