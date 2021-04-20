Sawadee Thai Cuisine
42A Ponsonby Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland 1011, New Zealand
| +64 9-376 0320
Wed - Sun 12pm - 3pm
Tue - Sun 5pm - 10pm
Thai TimeLong a favorite of Ponsonby locals, Sawadee is often the first answer given when you ask, "What's the best place for Thai?"
Located at the top end of Ponsonby Rd, it's the place to go with a bunch of friends or just if you want to try something different to the ubiquitous "contemporary urban" cuisine. I'm partial to stir-fry so always seem to gravitate toward the chicken dishes, of which there are a few. Oh, don't think you have to sit down either; they're happy to do take-aways.
Photo: Concrete Playground.