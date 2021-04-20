SaQuaNa
To experience some of the best food in Honfleur—and perhaps all of Normandy—head to the rustic but refined SaQuaNa, located just a stone’s throw from the harbor. Here, chef Alexandre Bourdas’s subtle flavors and artful plating earned him a Michelin star right off the bat, and a second within two years of opening. He rejoices in local seafood and produce, creating contemporary dishes inspired by his Norman and Aveyron roots, as well as his far-flung travels to Japan and Morocco. Every meal starts with a pascade
(puffed pancake) and salad (the composition and dressing change every day), but could then include anything from lobster with kale tempura, tofu, and lemon caviar, to lamb with yellow beets, pumpkin, and chanterelle mushrooms. Come here to savor, linger, and, most of all, enjoy.