Santiago Matatlán

Santiago Matatlan, Oaxaca, Mexico
Website
World Capital of Mezcal Santiago Matatlan Mexico

World Capital of Mezcal

This small village just east of Mitla has a large sign declaring it the world capital of mezcal. Here you'll be able to see the whole process of how mezcal is made from harvesting the agave plant to distillation. There's a wide variety of producers—some are small family distilleries, others have larger-scale production—but they all use traditional techniques. But the best part of a visit to Matatlán is the opportunity to sample the wide variety of mezcals including reposado, añejo, espadín and tobalá, among others.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
