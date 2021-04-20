Kruger National Park

Walk on the Wild Side....

Upped my safari experience during my last visit by taking a walk in addition to the standard game drives where you get quite close to animals. Walking is not for the faint of heart and I was told before hand that listening to my rangers instruction is paramount. When he says "don,t move" thats what he means, regardless that your fluttering heart tells you to run just as in my case. I could not tell right away the reason for our "dont move" motion with his hand so my instinct would have been to run, but heeding his advice I froze, looked and listened with intent. Only seconds later, but seemingly taking forever, I following his pointed finger to make out a herd of herd of zebras partly hidden by bushes and scrub. My worry of encountering lions did not come through thankfully but just the idea that you never know what you will come across heightened my senses by a factor of at least a thousand times! Sure got the adrenalin pumping made me feel super alive...Adventure To Africa highly recommended taking a walk and I can only agree, it made my trip!