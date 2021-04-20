Route de la Turbie

Where are you going?
Nice to Monaco

To say that the drive from Nice to Monaco is scenic, is an understatement. After driving around a bend on the mountain, everyone on our tour bus suddenly rushed to one side and pressed up against the windows trying to get a snap of this GORGEOUS view. Pity about the fence at the bottom! ...Guess I'll have to go back to get a better photo...

I couldn't remember the exact spot this photo was taken, but it was on this drive that we passed the site of Grace Kelly's fatal car crash, so I have listed it as on that road.
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

