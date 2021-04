Forget Progress at the "Hacienda Santa Ana"

Much of what made Barrilito special back when it got its start in 1804 still applies today. The rum is still produced at the Santa Ana Plantation in Bayamon, in the same buildings, using the same tried-and-tested techniques right down to the oversized sherry barrels from Spain . They still don’t produce very much—only about 14,000 cases per year (versus 25 million for Bacardi)—and they still blend their rums before they age them, another factor that makes 'em truly unique. (No formal tours are offered at Hacienda Santa Ana, but visitors will be welcomed with advanced notice.)