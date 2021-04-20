Riva Rosa Ristorante Via San Mauro, 296, 30142 Burano VE, Italy

More info Thur - Tue 12pm - 4pm

Riva Rosa In Burano Burano is quaint and touristy in the same breath. Some might argue that there is not much to see beyond the multi-colored buildings. But there is definitely something worth eating - sardines! Sit in the sun at Riva Rosa and enjoy along with seafood risotto and spaghetti alle vongole.