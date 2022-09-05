If you kayak or heli-ski or fish or just love little towns surrounded by mountains, head to Valdez. Unless you’re truly strapped for time, drive (and if you are strapped for time, maybe save Valdez for your next trip). The Richardson Highway, which stretches 366 miles from Fairbanks to Valdez, overflows with some of nature’s greatest hits. Think roadhouses where you can fill up on pancakes and conversation, the largest national park in America (Wrangell–St. Elias), easy access to Worthington Glacier, camping, and plenty of hiking opportunities. One of nature’s most elegant stretches is just outside of Valdez. As the water of Keystone Canyon’s waterfalls, including Horsetail and Bridal Veil, tumble down, shapes emerge and quickly disappear. The image will stick in your mind for years to come.