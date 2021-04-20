Red Rocks Park
18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO 80465, USA
| +1 720-865-2494
A Red Rocks AdventureIt's quite amazing that I spent well over a year's worth of time in Colorado before discovering Red Rocks Park. The proximity to Denver in the Front Range of the Colorado Rocky Mountains and accessibility near State Highway 470 enable visitors to easily drive up to the park - a convince that makes it a "must see" park in Colorado.
However, after many failed and cancelled attempts to visit the park, I finally made it there to meet up with family on a hike. Unfortunately, arriving late, I had to run-walk most of the red dirt trail to catch up with them - missing most of the scenery. However, the weather was sunny (as it usually is on the Eastern side of the Rockies), and the red diagonal rocks jutting out of the earth are impossible to completely miss - unless you don't visit!
Also a natural and outdoor concert venue, the Red Rocks Amphitheater attracts A-list artists for sold-out crowds and shows movies during the summer as well. Active visitors can participate in occasional yoga organized in the amphitheater or just spend a lazy day hiking the trails through the park. Red Rocks offers something for nearly everyone in the family.