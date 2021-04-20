Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Purbach

7083 Purbach am Neusiedlersee, Austria
Website
Be a Winemaker for a Year Purbach Am Neusiedlersee Austria
The Wine Village of Purbach Purbach Am Neusiedlersee Austria
Be a Winemaker for a Year Purbach Am Neusiedlersee Austria
The Wine Village of Purbach Purbach Am Neusiedlersee Austria

Be a Winemaker for a Year

Are you passionate about wine? Love to be outdoors? Curious to learn what it takes to produce top-quality wine? Be a winemaker for a year! Rent your own grapevines and take care of them for a full year. A professional producer will help and guide you through the steps – from the grape to the bottle.
By Eva Schmiedleitner

More Recommendations

Eva Schmiedleitner
almost 7 years ago

The Wine Village of Purbach

If you want to experience Austria a little off the beaten path, Purbach should be on the top of your list. It is only an hour from Vienna and remains unspoiled by the big crowds of the city. The village is probably most famous for its many vineries, which supply local restaurants and bars with the best their cellars have to offer. You can stroll through the historic center, maybe stop for a glass of the region’s light white, and sit down for a memorable dinner at Gut Purbach, one of Europe’s leading restaurants. This small patch of land will enchant you with its calm atmosphere and authentic joie de vivre.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points