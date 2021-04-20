The Wine Village of Purbach

If you want to experience Austria a little off the beaten path, Purbach should be on the top of your list. It is only an hour from Vienna and remains unspoiled by the big crowds of the city. The village is probably most famous for its many vineries, which supply local restaurants and bars with the best their cellars have to offer. You can stroll through the historic center, maybe stop for a glass of the region’s light white, and sit down for a memorable dinner at Gut Purbach, one of Europe’s leading restaurants. This small patch of land will enchant you with its calm atmosphere and authentic joie de vivre.