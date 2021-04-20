Porto
Photo by Oliver Strewe/Lonely Planet Images
Porto, Portugal: Dazzling by DesignAt the mouth of the Douro River, the medieval city of Porto, Portugal, is undergoing an architectural renaissance. Old World icons, such as the baroque Torre dos Clérigos bell tower that helped the city earn UNESCO status in 1996, contrast with contemporary buildings by Pritzker Prize–winning architects Álvaro Siza Vieira and Eduardo Souto de Moura. New boutiques are transforming historic streets, and upscale hotels are bringing former palaces and row houses back to life.
This appeared in the January/February 2012 issue.