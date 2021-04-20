Porta Nigra

Porte Nigra - impressive piece of antiquity

I visited Trier in 2006 and as part of the visit walked up to and into the Porte Nigra (Black Gate). You can walk up and touch the walls. An interesting fact is that you can still see the initials carved into the blocks by the stonemasons who laid them. This was how they were paid - by the number of blocks they laid - and to keep a record of this each mason carved his initials into the blocks.

There is also a Roman bath in Trier that is worth a visit and also a bridge over the Mosel River that still retains its original foundation from Roman times. Trier is a beautiful city and I recommend making it a must see when in Germany.