Playa Manzanillo
Playa Manzanillo, Nicaragua
Fabulous way to retreat in NicaraguaThe beautiful lobby area of the resort is the perfect place to have a drink and enjoy a book, or hang out with friends. I couldn't get enough of the decor at the property, everything has that elegant but still casual beach vibe. Wonderfully relaxing in a beautiful setting. Can't wait to get back!
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Family Time in Nicaragua
The water was clear and the waves were fun for the kids in front of the Mukul resort. The resort has kayaks, surfboards, Stand up paddle boards, boogie boards and much more to enjoy. It is a wonderful retreat for an active family. Their staff is very helpful and can set up surf excursions by boat as well.