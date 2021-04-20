Where are you going?
Playa Manzanillo

Playa Manzanillo, Nicaragua
Website
The beautiful lobby area of the resort is the perfect place to have a drink and enjoy a book, or hang out with friends. I couldn't get enough of the decor at the property, everything has that elegant but still casual beach vibe. Wonderfully relaxing in a beautiful setting. Can't wait to get back!
By onnalee macdonald , AFAR Staff

onnalee macdonald
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago

Family Time in Nicaragua

The water was clear and the waves were fun for the kids in front of the Mukul resort. The resort has kayaks, surfboards, Stand up paddle boards, boogie boards and much more to enjoy. It is a wonderful retreat for an active family. Their staff is very helpful and can set up surf excursions by boat as well.

