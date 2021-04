Playa de la Malvarrosa (Valencia) Playa de la Malvarrosa (Valencia), Spain

A Sculpture Made of Water At the Playa de la Malvarrosa in Valencia, you’ll find this striking sculpture, called “Water Boat Fountain” or “Fuente del Barco de Agua.” The metal frame forms the boat’s frame and mast, and ingeniously placed jets of water create the illusion of the boat’s hull and sail. It’s a charming piece of art that beachgoers of all ages can appreciate — and, even better, it’s located just a short stroll away from some excellent beach-front paella restaurants.