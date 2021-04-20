Pinto Art Museum 1 Sierra Madre St, Subdivision, Antipolo, 1870 Rizal, Philippines

Discovering the Pinto Art Gallery On a recent visit to Manila, friends suggested getting out of the heat and traffic and visiting the Pinto Art Gallery & Museum. Situated on a hilltop in Antipolo with grand views of the city, the museum houses a substantial private collection of Philippine contemporary art. My family started its visit at the gallery of rotating exhibits and walked downhill through several Spanish-styled stucco buildings spread across a hillside. The Tagalog word for door is pinto, and through these airy and light-filled buildings, one enters and exits the many doors of Filipino social and political consciousness as expressed in the lively works of many creative Filipino artists. Of note, the Antipolo Cathedral holds one of the most famous and revered images from the Spanish empire of the 16th to 19th centuries, Nuestra Señora de Paz y Buen Viaje.