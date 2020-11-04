look...here we are

While I was in Rio I was lucky enough to meet Batman (Resident-March/April 12 issue of AFAR) and his assistant (no, his assistant isn't named Robin). We met at Parque Lage and had a coffee in the cafe. They hadn't seen the copy of AFAR yet so it was great to see their faces as they flipped through the issue! Definitely a big highlight! Here is a link to the AFAR article: http://www.afar.com/afar/batman-zavareses-rio-de-janeiro