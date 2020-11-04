Where are you going?
Parque Lage

R. Jardim Botânico, 414 - Jardim Botânico - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22461-000, Brazil
Website
| +55 21 2334-4088
Parque Lage, Jardim Botanico, Rio de Janeiro

This is a huge tropical park, with lakes and English gardens and the trailhead that leads up Corcovado mountain. I love having breakfast in the park at the Café du Lage, while everyone else is doing their morning exercise routine. Rua Jardim Botânico 414. As told to Heidi Mitchell. This appeared in the March/April 2012 issue.
By Batman Zavareze

More Recommendations

Katherine Kneier
AFAR Staff
over 6 years ago

May I buy a vowel?

I was in Parque Lago in Rio de Janeiro and thought this was a great road sign!
Katherine Kneier
AFAR Staff
over 6 years ago

look...here we are

While I was in Rio I was lucky enough to meet Batman (Resident-March/April 12 issue of AFAR) and his assistant (no, his assistant isn't named Robin). We met at Parque Lage and had a coffee in the cafe. They hadn't seen the copy of AFAR yet so it was great to see their faces as they flipped through the issue! Definitely a big highlight! Here is a link to the AFAR article: http://www.afar.com/afar/batman-zavareses-rio-de-janeiro

