Park Hyatt Busan
Marine city 1-ro, U 1(il)-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan, South Korea
| +82 51-990-1234
Photo courtesy of Park Hyatt Busan
Park Hyatt, Busan, South KoreaPritzker Prize–winning architect Daniel Libeskind found inspiration in wind-filled sails and the waves off Haeundae Beach when he devised the curvilinear geometry of this 269-room hotel. The interior design includes French oak floors, granite bathrooms with soaking tubs, and floor-to-ceiling windows that afford views of the Gwangan Bridge. The biggest draw is the sun-filled spa. Guests can look out at the city from the indoor swimming pool or indulge in treatments that meld Korean and European beauty traditions. Doubles from $250. 51 Marine City 1-ro, Haeundae-gu, 82/(0) 51-990-1234. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Try out Korea's ultimate holiday retreat
The Park Hyatt Busan is the game changer in Korea's largest vacation city - Busan. Add a whole new stratosphere of luxury to the nation's second city, this link in the international chain lives in a swirling glass tower created by noted architect Daniel Libeskind. Built with the pillars of wellness in mind, all rooms have soothing waters views, and there's a rambling spa offering a variety of Korean and international treatments.