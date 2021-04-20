Park Hyatt Busan Marine city 1-ro, U 1(il)-dong, Haeundae-gu, Busan, South Korea

Park Hyatt, Busan, South Korea Pritzker Prize–winning architect Daniel Libeskind found inspiration in wind-filled sails and the waves off Haeundae Beach when he devised the curvilinear geometry of this 269-room hotel. The interior design includes French oak floors, granite bathrooms with soaking tubs, and floor-to-ceiling windows that afford views of the Gwangan Bridge. The biggest draw is the sun-filled spa. Guests can look out at the city from the indoor swimming pool or indulge in treatments that meld Korean and European beauty traditions. Doubles from $250. 51 Marine City 1-ro, Haeundae-gu, 82/(0) 51-990-1234. This appeared in the October 2013 issue.