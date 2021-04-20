Diamond Deluxe Hotel Kos Nea Alikarnassos Lambi, Kos 853 00, Greece

Experience A Blue Diamond in Kos' Crown The Diamond Deluxe is a multifaceted property that offers a laid-back take on European upscale properties in paradise.



The main feature of the place is a idyllic collection of large pools that cluster within its center. Bridges crisscross these expanses of blue leading the way to beautiful boxes basking under the bright Grecian sky.



I recently stayed in one of the Diamond Suites which also comes with it's own decent sized private pool. (Though gardeners were prone to passing by at odd times of day.)



The room was well outfitted with spacious showers, plush beds, and competent air conditioning. (In contrast to the high temperatures outside, the internet was positively glacial. Pretty much unusable.)



Being prone to typical Euro qualities, don't expect the best dining experiences or consistent service. (Some employees were great! Others, not so much.) Alcohol is also best procured elsewhere if you're hoping for a late night by the room.



Oh and on some sites I've read it was "overlooking one of Kos’s best beaches." This couldn't be further from the truth. You will need to travel to get to a great beach. I recommend renting a car. Driving is easy on Kos.



All that said, the property to beautiful, bright, blue, and best enjoyed with a laid-back attitude.