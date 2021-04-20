Orvieto Cathedral
Piazza del Duomo, 26, 05018 Orvieto TR, Italy
+39 0763 341167
Charming OrvietoIt was love at first sight. Everything about Orvieto is charming, with the exception of the Duomo (Cathedral) which more appropriately would be described as elegant and grand, especially the facade. Originally a thriving center of Etruscan civilization, Orvieto is a little less then half way between Rome and Florence. We had a lovely meal on one of the cute cobble stone lanes before heading up the clock tower and gazing over the perfectly preserved city. You could easily spend a day or two wandering through the town, enjoying its history and culture, both past and present. We were treated with the utmost hospitality at every turn. There weren't many visitors during our visit, which I found to be unusual, given its popularity on the tourist circuit. This will be a place to revisit, and immerse ourselves into the everyday life of this gorgeous gem.
almost 7 years ago
The Orvieto Cathedral
When the sun goes down in the town up on the hill, the 14th century cathedral of Orvieto is flood lit and becomes even more beautiful at this time. Seeing it from a distance on a clear night is also a sight not to be missed.