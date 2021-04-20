Where are you going?
Mount Nebo

Al-Quds St., Jordan
Website
| +962 7 7654 2056
Mount Nebo Madaba Jordan

Sat - Thur 8am - 6pm
Fri 8am - 5pm

Mount Nebo

According to the Book of Deuteronomy, it was from Mount Nebo that Moses first saw the Promised Land. Today, the Moses Memorial Church sits next to a viewpoint offering a dramatic—and windy—opportunity to see for yourself what Moses saw. Information boards point you in the direction of Jericho, Bethlehem, and Jerusalem, and also remind you that you’re standing in the center of the Holy Land. After taking in the vistas, explore the church, which, though modern in style, was built over a 6th-century basilica and features some of the most charming and well-preserved mosaics in the country (the animals in the hunting and herding scenes are particularly delightful). Below the church, a small museum excellently describes the history of the surrounding site.
By Paul Clammer , AFAR Local Expert

John Oseid
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago

Mount Nebo

The way up is windy, but the views of the Dead Sea and the desert from the summit of Mount Nebo, with an altitude of 817 meters (2,680 feet), are spectacular. The history is even more impressive: According to the book of Deuteronomy, it was here where Moses first saw the Promised Land. The pilgrimage site has a monastery and small church with mosaics of hunting scenes. Nearby, Bethany Beyond the Jordan, where the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist is said to have taken place, became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2015.

