Mount Fisher
Climb Mount Fisher, One of the Highest Peaks in BC's Southern RockiesThis is not a hike for the inexperienced. It takes most people 8 to 10 hours round-trip and climbs 1400m over 5km one-way. It should only be attempted by reasonably fit people.
The path begins on a long steep climb, and then flattens out at a small lake in the bottom of the saddle, before climbing a steep snow and shale covered slope.
The reward is well worth the work. The peak of Mount Fisher is higher than any other within eyeshot, so a sea of Rocky Mountains spreads out below you in varied shades of blue. And, on the way down, you get to slide down the snowy parts on your butt.
over 6 years ago