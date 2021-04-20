Where are you going?
Mount Fisher

Climb Mount Fisher, One of the Highest Peaks in BC's Southern Rockies

This is not a hike for the inexperienced. It takes most people 8 to 10 hours round-trip and climbs 1400m over 5km one-way. It should only be attempted by reasonably fit people.

The path begins on a long steep climb, and then flattens out at a small lake in the bottom of the saddle, before climbing a steep snow and shale covered slope.

The reward is well worth the work. The peak of Mount Fisher is higher than any other within eyeshot, so a sea of Rocky Mountains spreads out below you in varied shades of blue. And, on the way down, you get to slide down the snowy parts on your butt.
By Matt Gibson , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30