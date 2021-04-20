Manihi Manihi, French Polynesia

Manihi Island The most accessible and developed atoll in the northern Tuamotus, Manihi is another Robinson Crusoe style island that once had an international reputation for pearl production -- pearl farming started here in 1968. Shaped like an ellipse, the atoll is 28km long by 8km wide and has just one opening between its lagoon and the ocean at Tairapa Pass. Today it is a quiet place where you can swim languidly in the sapphire lagoon, crack coconuts under ruffled palms and entirely forget which century you are living in. There is no bank on the atoll, but you will find a post office and hospital.



