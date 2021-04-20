Generational Cuba

I came across this grandmother and her granddaughter on the streets of Old Havana, Cuba last May while I was studying there. In Cuba, families and their neighbours flock to public spaces such as this street corner to converse and socialize. Because of the US embargo, Cuban's have little access to the materialist-based activities Canadian's have access to. Instead, social interaction within the community and family bonding is an lengthy activity of leisure. I love the way this photo captures love and comfort and nourishment in I witnessed in Cuban family life. Also, mangos in Cuba were unbeatable, and this woman shared her mango with us after the photo was taken!