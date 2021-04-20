Malecón
Malecón
El MalecónThe malecon (boardwalk), that spans for over 4.5 kms along the coast of Havana, it's a gathering place for people as the sun sets down. The breeze (which combats the otherwise overwhelming heat of the city), the fishing and not least important the people watching make up for a great afternoon activity. More on this story on www.martinhsphoto.com.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Generational Cuba
I came across this grandmother and her granddaughter on the streets of Old Havana, Cuba last May while I was studying there. In Cuba, families and their neighbours flock to public spaces such as this street corner to converse and socialize. Because of the US embargo, Cuban's have little access to the materialist-based activities Canadian's have access to. Instead, social interaction within the community and family bonding is an lengthy activity of leisure. I love the way this photo captures love and comfort and nourishment in I witnessed in Cuban family life. Also, mangos in Cuba were unbeatable, and this woman shared her mango with us after the photo was taken!
almost 7 years ago
Walking along the Malecón in Havana
It was wonderful to walk along the Malecón and feel the sea breeze while looking at Havana's skyline. A city filled with beautiful people and beautiful music.
almost 7 years ago
and then, there are the cars
I found it amazing how the old American cars could be kept in such beautiful condition. It seemed like each time I turned a corner, there was another car in even better condition.
almost 7 years ago
Morning on the Malecon
During a humanitarian trip to Cuba in 2010, we stayed at the Hotel Telegrafo in Havana for a few days. on morning I got up early, walked down to the waterfront and saw a group of men standing on the seawall fishing. If you get the chance to visit Havana, or anywhere on the island for tha matter, definitely take the time to explore a little on your own. You never know what you will find.
almost 7 years ago
Praying to Ochun
Cuba in general is a photographers' paradise. Amazing scenes everywhere you go. This particular shot was taken when a storm was coming in, I was staying across the street and had been watching the big waves hit the rocks all day long, seeing the dark clouds approaching and close to sunset I took my camera in hopes to get a good water shot, instead I ran into this santera praying to her god, Ochun. I think she complemented my picture.