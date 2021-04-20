Malad Creek
Malad Creek, Maharashtra
Explore a Mangrove ForestMangroves play a crucial, often underappreciated role in Mumbai. The trees and shrubs line parts of the city’s shorelines, trapping silt and protecting the land from erosion. While deforestation and construction have destroyed many of Mumbai’s mangroves, a forest still surrounds Malad Creek. Here, you have the chance to spot a wide variety of wildlife, including lizards, jackals, and diverse bird species. See how one of these mangrove ecosystems functions firsthand and enjoy a rare slice of untouched natural beauty in the city.
Photo by Woody Hibbard/Flickr.