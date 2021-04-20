Los Haitises National Park Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic

Spelunking the Caribbean's Largest Cave There aren't too many opportunities in the Caribbean to ride on horseback to a cave.



In Los Haitises National Park, located three hours west of the resorts of Punta Cana, Fun Fun (pronounced "Foon Foon") Cave is officially known as the largest cave in the Caribbean. Though the cave itself is in the National Park, access to the land goes across a private ranch and requires a guided tour.



While the nearly three-hour drive from the resorts of Punta Cana is a lengthy, bumpy, journey into the interior, the scenes from the window provide an authentic glimpse into rural Dominican life. Sugar cane sways, schoolchildren wave, and mangoes drip from the trees.



Upon reaching the ranch where you begin the tour you are shimmied into a jumpsuit and saddled onto your horse. A 45-minute ride through the shaded forest brings you to the edge of the National Park. From here it's another 30 minute walk through sun-swallowing trees until you reach the entrance of Fun Fun Cave.



Sliding into a harness and climbing gear, entering the cave requires a 50 ft. repel into a tiny hole which can barely fit your shoulders. Once at the bottom, it's a one hour slog through the depths of the darkness before reaching the other exit.



Inside the cave, stalactites and stalagmites pepper the areas which fall in the beam of your flashlight, and at some areas you are forced to swim through the soothing, subterranean waters.



Here, a lone rope helps guide visitors through the hidden recesses of the cave.