Locomotive Mountain Locomotive Mountain, Squamish-Lillooet A, BC V0N, Canada

Spectacular Day Hiking North of Whistler The Whistler Pemberton areas have so many amazing trails to hike, but one that is less known lies about 20km north of Pemberton. You can get to the trailhead off of the Hurley River forestry access road. In my books, I think this hike offers the biggest payoff for the least investment, relatively speaking: it only takes a couple hours to hike up to the base of the mountain, it's a well marked easy trail (not technical at all), and the views at the top are sensational. There are some good scrambles in the area for more adventurous hikers. The only down side is the horse flies can be pesky, bring bug spray.