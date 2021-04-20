Lighthouse Cape Vilan, Rúa Alcalde Fernández, 54, 15155 Fisterra, A Coruña, Spain

The End of the World Galicia, Spain has several lighthouses along its Costa da Morte (Death Coast) in Finisterre to protect sailors and ships from wrecking on the wild beaches.



After a two day visit to the pilgrimage site of Santiago de Compostela, we traveled farther north in Galicia to visit friends in Camarinas. While there, our friends wanted to show us a couple of these historic lighthouses.



One was the Cape Vilan Light which is close to their town ( which is a center of fishing and lacemaking). The lighthouse has an octagonal stone tower of 341' in height with a glass dome and lantern. It was begun about 1896. It is the oldest electric lighthouse in Spain.



We arrived and the waves crashed on the rocks and the shore below the lighthouse. It was a wild area. Our friends wanted us to climb the spiral staircase - my husband complied. I knew that for some reason, my legs would "freeze" and not let me advance as had happened before in lighthouses so I politely declined. They ascended and went out on the top deck to wave to us. I was somewhat annoyed that I hadn't gone but standing on solid ground felt good to me!



I was told that the view was amazing and you could see for miles. The area was desolate and very beautiful. The lighthouse continues to protect the sailors and their ships.



The Cape (rock) area is an ecologic treasure as there are many birds that nest in the huge rocks and there are many regional paints to see.



The grounds are well kept and this is a great historic experience.