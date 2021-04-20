Muxia Lighthouse, Cabo Tourina, 11 CP-5201

The Muxia Lighthouse About 79 km north of Santiago de Compostela you'll find the fishing port and beach resort of Muxia on the Atlantic Costa de Morte ( Death Coast) in Galicia, Spain.



The area is beautiful with stunning unspoiled beaches, their fishing industry, and a promenade that runs the full length of the town of Muxia.



In the Summer the "percebeiros" risk life and limb to collect the popular sea delicacy of barnacles in the near-by untamed seas.



In Muxia at the Cabo Tourinan you'll find the round stone Muxia Lighthouse. This lighthouse sits at the very edge of the wild sea where waves crash upon the coast and its large boulders. Near-by sit the huge flat rocks that balance precariously on one another. Folklore reports that these are magical rocks and won't slide into the sea. Tourists climb them and stand atop them to test the tale. I nervously stood on them near the wild seas and I'm still here! The area is also a migratory site as many birds migrate to this remote Cape every year.



This Cape is actually the westernmost point in Europe although Finisterre is usually listed as such.



I was fascinated by the wild atmosphere at the lighthouse - so different from the fishing harbor and the gorgeous quiet beaches.



The beauty of Muxia is special with its huge boulders, lovely beaches, busy fishing industry, and stone lighthouse.



This lighthouse is another historic and one of several protecting the seamen and the coast of Galicia, Spain.



In Galicia? Stop and see the lighthouses.







