Les Saintes

Terre-de-Haut, Guadeloupe
C_REUSE_Les_20Saintes_RM_BWI-BS173340.jpg

Les Saintes, Terre de Haut, Guadeloupe, Caribbean Sea

McPHOTO/J. Webeler/© McPHOTO/J. Webeler

C_REUSE_Les_20Saintes_RM_BWI-BS173340.jpg

Only 15 kilometers (nine miles) separate Guadeloupe from the Îles des Saintes (or, commonly, Les Saintes), but the two can feel worlds apart. While Guadeloupe is lush and bustling, the small islands in this archipelago are dry and quiet and a certain relaxed joie de vivre is inescapable. In the main town, the village of Terre-de-Haut, meals of grilled fish are paired with cold rosé and views of the pretty harbor. Your activity for the day will likely consist of nothing more strenuous than a walk to the 19th-century Fort Napoléon, on a hill above town, or a stroll to a nearby beach.

By John Newton

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

From Our Partners
ustoa_3
Tips + News
How to Use Travel to Help Save the World
Now’s the Time for an Awe-Inspiring Tour in the Great Outdoors
Outdoor Adventure
5 Reasons to Take an Awe-Inspiring Tour in the Great Outdoors
WFF_Cottage_0950.png
Hotels
The 8 Best New Hotels in the Catskills and Hudson Valley to Open in 2022
IMAGE_1_SEINE
Journeys: Cruise
Active Outings on the Seine
Danube_Heroimage
Journeys: Cruise
A Dream Danube Cruise Filled with Nature and Culture
IMAGE_HERO_NORTHSIDE
Journeys: Caribbean + Atlantic
Aruba’s Otherworldly North Side