Lefkada Lefkada, Greece

Beaches, Kitesurfing, and Big Nature in Lefkada Lefkada is the only Greek island accessible by land, but it doesn't mean it sees a lot of tourism. On the other hand, it's hard to believe it ISN'T one of the most highly sought after destinations: Egremni Beach is one of the best beaches in Europe, and the island is home to important sights like the Nydri medieval castle of Agia Mavra.



Lefkada is also famous for its kitesurfing community. If you're a kitesurfer, you'll want to check it out. And if you're not, maybe it's time to try something new?



