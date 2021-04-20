Where are you going?
Landeszeughaus

Herrengasse 16, 8010 Graz, Austria
Website
+43 316 80179810
Tue - Sun 10am - 5pm

Discover Knights and Armor at the Graz Armory

Between 1642 and 1645 an armory was built to stockpile weapons to fight against invading Turks. Today the Graz armory (Landeszeughaus) has over 32,000 pieces in the collection spanning four floors. Cannons, armor, muskets, and an interesting display of helmets can be seen in the museum, detailing both the fearsome (16th century Hungarian sabres) and somewhat absurd (Horse armor).

By Zac Steger , AFAR Local Expert

Eva Schmiedleitner
almost 7 years ago

Graz: Arms, Arts & Armor

Graz boasts the only historic armory in the world. The “Zeughaus” is home to about 32,000 pieces of armor and weaponry and has been since 1642. There was dire need for such a massive collection of arms, as the region had to fend off eastern enemies time and time again. Today, the collection is open to visitors and was preserved in its entirety and original state. To really get everything out of the experience, you should join one of the tours, which will inform you not only about the weapons and armor on display, but also about the region’s turbulent history. The armory is unique in its nature and will transport you into a darker, archaic age.

