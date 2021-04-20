Landeszeughaus

Graz: Arms, Arts & Armor

Graz boasts the only historic armory in the world. The “Zeughaus” is home to about 32,000 pieces of armor and weaponry and has been since 1642. There was dire need for such a massive collection of arms, as the region had to fend off eastern enemies time and time again. Today, the collection is open to visitors and was preserved in its entirety and original state. To really get everything out of the experience, you should join one of the tours, which will inform you not only about the weapons and armor on display, but also about the region’s turbulent history. The armory is unique in its nature and will transport you into a darker, archaic age.