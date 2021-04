La Seu / Catedral de Mallorca Plaça de la Seu, s/n, 07001 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain

A cool escape from the beach Take a quick break from the afternoon sun on Majorca's gorgeous beaches and pop into the massive harbor-side Cathedral. Begun in 1229, this stunning structure took hundreds of years to complete, and underwent a more recent facelift under the artistic eyes of local Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi.