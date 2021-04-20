Kidsports Family Fun & Indoor Playground
4500 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1V7, Canada
| +1 905-624-9400
Fri - Sun 10am - 8pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 7pm
Blow Off Some Steam at KidsportsGet out of the rain and into a kids' paradise at this 18,000-square-foot indoor playground. Kids aged up to 12 can run and play to their hearts' content in the Adventure Challenge room, which is packed with tunnels, slides, tubes, and three ball pits.You can also try out indoor hockey, basketball, and a host of other games. It’s a little cheap and cheerful, but for turning around a cold wet day into something far sunnier, it can’t be beaten.
over 5 years ago
New Ownership & Grand Re-Opening
Went in last week for my nephew's birthday and was surprised to not only hear about new ownership but to see the facelift/renos taking place. The manager invited us back for their grand re-opening on September 26th with a free BBQ and $2.00 entry that goes to charity! Cannot wait to see the updated Kidsports.