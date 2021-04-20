Kidsports Family Fun & Indoor Playground 4500 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1V7, Canada

Photo by Jim Champion/Flickr More info Fri - Sun 10am - 8pm Mon - Thur 10am - 7pm

Blow Off Some Steam at Kidsports Get out of the rain and into a kids' paradise at this 18,000-square-foot indoor playground. Kids aged up to 12 can run and play to their hearts' content in the Adventure Challenge room, which is packed with tunnels, slides, tubes, and three ball pits.You can also try out indoor hockey, basketball, and a host of other games. It’s a little cheap and cheerful, but for turning around a cold wet day into something far sunnier, it can’t be beaten.



