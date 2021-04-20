Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Kayani Bakery

East St
+91 20 2636 0517
Buttery Goodness at Kayani Bakery Pune India

More info

Mon - Sat 7:30am - 1pm, 3:30pm - 8pm

Buttery Goodness at Kayani Bakery

Kayani is a Pune landmark. Since it was first set up in 1955, this little bakery has had serpentine queues forming at the door every morning and afternoon—mainly for their popular Shrewsbury biscuits.

Even if you get there before the doors open in the morning or after siesta, chances are patrons will already be lining up and you'll have to fight a few off on your way in. But the aroma that suffuses the old-school bakery—of warm butter, melted sugar, and vanilla—is alone enough to make the visit worthwhile.

Don’t expect a cozy, dreamy cafe; Kayani is far more practical than that. Here baked goods are traded over the counter, so try grabbing a spot there instead of looking for a table.

There is no dearth of sweet goodness to be had here. A tall blackboard fixed to the wall in the corner lists out the many items on offer: Shrewsbury Biscuits, Ginger Cookies, Nankhatai (a traditional eggless Indian cookie), Walnut Cake, Rum Cake, Mawa Cakes, Madeira Cake, Wine Cake, Sponge Cake, Maska Khari (a flaky pastry snack) ... the list is, thankfully, endless. The challenge is bringing an appetite to match.
By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points