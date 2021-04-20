Kayani Bakery
East St
+91 20 2636 0517
Mon - Sat 7:30am - 1pm, 3:30pm - 8pm
Buttery Goodness at Kayani BakeryKayani is a Pune landmark. Since it was first set up in 1955, this little bakery has had serpentine queues forming at the door every morning and afternoon—mainly for their popular Shrewsbury biscuits.
Even if you get there before the doors open in the morning or after siesta, chances are patrons will already be lining up and you'll have to fight a few off on your way in. But the aroma that suffuses the old-school bakery—of warm butter, melted sugar, and vanilla—is alone enough to make the visit worthwhile.
Don’t expect a cozy, dreamy cafe; Kayani is far more practical than that. Here baked goods are traded over the counter, so try grabbing a spot there instead of looking for a table.
There is no dearth of sweet goodness to be had here. A tall blackboard fixed to the wall in the corner lists out the many items on offer: Shrewsbury Biscuits, Ginger Cookies, Nankhatai (a traditional eggless Indian cookie), Walnut Cake, Rum Cake, Mawa Cakes, Madeira Cake, Wine Cake, Sponge Cake, Maska Khari (a flaky pastry snack) ... the list is, thankfully, endless. The challenge is bringing an appetite to match.