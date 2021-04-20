Juayua, El Salvador

Street Eats: Pastel de Tres Leches Translating into cake of three milks, pastel de tres leches is a sponge cake doused in, yes, three kinds of milk. Evaporated milk, condensed milk and run-of-the-mill milk (or even cream, depending on the baker) are combined and poured over the cake base, which has been punctured with tons of tiny holes, allowing the milks to be evenly soaked up.



Topped with a layer of whipped cream and squirts of caramel, the cake is surprisingly light for something so saturated in milk, and manages to steer clear of the too-sweet territory.



While I got to try it in El Sal--at the amazing Juayua Food Fest--it's a popular dessert across Latin America, busted out at many a celebratory occasion.