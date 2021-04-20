Where are you going?
Interislander Cook Strait Ferry - Wellington Ferry Terminal

Wellington Ferry Terminal 1 Aotea Quay, Pipitea, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
+64 800 802 802
Ferry Between the North and South Islands Wellington New Zealand

More info

Sun - Sat 6:30am - 6pm

Perhaps one of the most iconic kiwi experiences to be had in New Zealand is to catch the ferry between Wellington and Picton.

While the Cook Strait doesn't seem too big, it actually takes around three hours to negotiate the occasionally rough seas between New Zealand's two main islands.

However, you are almost always greeted by beautiful views of the Marlborough Sounds, and a sunset or two. If you're really lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of some wild dolphins chasing alongside the ferry.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

