Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa

55 Cable St, Te Aro, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
+64 4-381 7000
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Te Papa: Our Place of Treasures

Te Papa, meaning our place, draws together collections that feature New Zealand's natural, social and political experience, exhibiting through the prism of both European and Maori cultures. Entry to the permanent collection is free, though admission to some special exhibitions and events may need a ticket, and guided tours have a charge. Highlights include Te Marae, the earthquake simulator, and the awesome but terrifying colossal squid. You'll need a full day to explore the museum, and there are two cafes where you can reflect and recharge between exhibits. The shop has a great range of books, design items and tasteful souvenirs.
By Vicky Inglis

Vicky Inglis
almost 4 years ago

Gallipoli: The Scale of Our War at Te Papa

At this spectacle... The most savage must weep. The Gallipoli campaign of World War I was a defining moment for the newly independent dominions of New Zealand and Australia, and the playout of events over eight months in 1915 on the opposite side of the globe is etched deeply in national identity down under. To mark the century that has passed, Te Papa tells the story of Gallipoli through the voices of eight New Zealanders caught up in the conflict. A collaboration with the model-makers at Weta Workshop, the core of the exhibition is several larger than life sculptures, breathtakingly real, that capture a key moment; from landing at Anzac Cove, to the tragic battles of the August Offensive, and eventual evacuation. The exhibition doesn't hold back in revealing the horrors of war made personal, and is deeply moving but essential viewing for everyone. Entry is free, and the exhibition is in Te Papa until April 2018.

