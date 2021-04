Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa

At this spectacle... The most savage must weep. The Gallipoli campaign of World War I was a defining moment for the newly independent dominions of New Zealand and Australia , and the playout of events over eight months in 1915 on the opposite side of the globe is etched deeply in national identity down under. To mark the century that has passed, Te Papa tells the story of Gallipoli through the voices of eight New Zealanders caught up in the conflict. A collaboration with the model-makers at Weta Workshop, the core of the exhibition is several larger than life sculptures, breathtakingly real, that capture a key moment; from landing at Anzac Cove, to the tragic battles of the August Offensive, and eventual evacuation. The exhibition doesn't hold back in revealing the horrors of war made personal, and is deeply moving but essential viewing for everyone. Entry is free, and the exhibition is in Te Papa until April 2018.