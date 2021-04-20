Iguazú Falls

Falling for Iguazu

If you are in Argentina, and looking for some dramatic waterfall action, Iguazu National Park is a must-see spot. The crown jewel of the visit is 'The Devil's Throat,' which is as big a spectacle as the name implies. However, along the way you will be mesmerized by the sheer number of waterfalls that greet you on your journey. There are simply too many to count, and half the time you are waiting for something from Jurassic Park to come stomping out of the surrounding brush and gobble you up. And if you are looking for that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, well, you'll have plenty of searching to do as you're constantly surrounded by what looks like a spilled bag of Skittles drifting through the mist. As the saying goes, 'it's not the destination, but the journey,' and Iguazu National Park surely lives up to that expectation.