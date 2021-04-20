Where are you going?
Humayun's Tomb

Mathura Road Opposite, Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, Nizamuddin, Nizamuddin East, New Delhi, Delhi 110013, India
Humayun's Tomb New Delhi India

Humayun's Tomb

The Taj Mahal continued the tradition of architecture that began largely with Humayan's Tomb in Delhi. Made from red sandstone (like much of Delhi's famous landmarks), the tomb was built in 1562.

Go inside the tomb for a look at the block carvings of the central chamber which evoke the marble lattice screens seen in Mughal architecture, like the tomb in Fatehpur Sikri in Agra.
