Burg Hohenzollern
Hohenzollern, 72379 Bisingen, Germany
| +49 7471 2428
Sun - Sat 10am - 5:30pm
Burg HohenzollernFor many centuries, the Hohenzollerns were one of Germany’s most powerful families, their influence only diminishing with the end of the monarchy after World War I. During their dominance, they lived in this majestic neo-Gothic castle, visible from miles away thanks to its prime location on a conical hill. Inside, a series of opulent rooms remain resplendent with period furnishings and valuable oil paintings. The Treasury—which hosts personal items of Frederick the Great and Queen Louise, the Prussian Royal Crown, and a great deal of expensive porcelain and silverware—and the royal chambers can only be seen via a guided tour, but the grounds are free to explore. Also open to the public is the café-restaurant Burg Hohenzollern, with decent regional food and an outdoor beer garden in summer.
over 5 years ago
Superb view
With fall approaching soon one of the best thing to do around the Stuttgart area is to go where you can get this fabulous bird's eye view of the Hohenzollern Castle. The foliage will change soon showing the beautiful colors around the castle. The directions are Raichberg 1, 72461 Albstadt-Onstmettingen. There is a restaurant up there called Naegelehaus. It's closed until September 9th so I cannot speak of it. But directly behind the restaurant, up the little hill, you will see a wide path that takes you straight to this spot. It's an easy 10 min or less walk.