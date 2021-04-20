Burg Hohenzollern

Superb view

With fall approaching soon one of the best thing to do around the Stuttgart area is to go where you can get this fabulous bird's eye view of the Hohenzollern Castle. The foliage will change soon showing the beautiful colors around the castle. The directions are Raichberg 1, 72461 Albstadt-Onstmettingen. There is a restaurant up there called Naegelehaus. It's closed until September 9th so I cannot speak of it. But directly behind the restaurant, up the little hill, you will see a wide path that takes you straight to this spot. It's an easy 10 min or less walk.