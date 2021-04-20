Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hda. Trancas

Plaza Tres Estrellas 50, 37286 Trancas, Gto., Mexico
Website
| +52 418 182 9500
Beyond Burritos in a 450-Year-Old Hacienda Dolores Hidalgo Mexico

Beyond Burritos in a 450-Year-Old Hacienda

Think Mexico is all about tacos and burritos? You haven't been to Hacienda las Trancas, a sprawling estate in colonial Mexico's fertile Bajío. Once a fort on the original Camino Real, it's been lovingly restored by a North Carolina couple who gave new meaning to "early retirement" when they purchased the crumbling mansion in 2003 and transformed it into one of Mexico's great castles.

Here you'll dine on such delicacies as Mama Yolanda's Huevos Rabos de Mestiza (poached eggs swimming in tomato-cheese sauce) and Torta de Papa en Flor de Calabasa (potato pancakes cradled in squash blossoms), featuring organic produce from the hacienda's garden.

A Bike Beyond Boundaries tour based at the stunning property will take you through Dolores Hidalgo, "Cradle of Mexican Independence,"; artsy San Miguel de Allende, fondly known as "Gringo Gulch"; and Guanajuato, a student town brimming with silver trinkets.
By Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30