colors of 'el rey' in a Mexican cemetery

This has to be the most colorful thing I've ever seen in a cemetery.In the town of Dolores Hidalgo in central Mexico , singer José Alfredo Jiménez (1926-1973), "El Rey," is memorialized by this sombrero-and-serape tomb. The names of some of his many hit songs are inlaid in the mosaic bands.Death be not proud...