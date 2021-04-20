Hawksbill Beach Resort

Four Beaches and a Fun Time
Hidden out past quaint Five Islands Village, Hawksbill resort is seamlessly sprinkled over 37 acres of Caribbean gardens right on the water. Sure, Antigua
is known for its 365 beaches so it shouldn't be a surprise when a resort has more then one beach, but Hawksbill has, an impressive, four secluded strips of sugar-white sand easily accessible to guests with a fifth accessible to truly intrepid sun worshipers. Besides the sheer quantity, Hawksbill also sports a one-of-a-kind beach for Antigua. Beyond the southern point of the the 99 non-smoking guest rooms, down a little path, through a white fence, and around the bend is Eden Beach — Antigua's one and only extremely concealed clothing-optional shore. It's here, a matter of meters into the Caribbean Sea, that you'll find majestic Hawksbill Rock (so named for its uncanny resemblance to a hawk's profile) from which the property gets its name.